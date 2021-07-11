Frédéric Vervisch scored a first victory for the new Audi RS 3 LMS in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup by winning Race 2 of WTCR Race of Spain from pole position.

The victory also marked a first win for the Belgian since WTCR Race of Slovakia in 2019, as his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport entry lead Thed Bjork’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co all the way at MotorLand Aragón in temperatures topping 31 degrees.



More to follow.

