The key timings for WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds 9 and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been revealed.
With the WTCR joining forces with the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes for an exciting festival of two- and four-wheel motorsport at Autodrom Most, WTCR action is scheduled on Friday October 8 and Sunday October 10 with the EWC riders on track on Thursday October 7 and Saturday October 9.

The provisional WTCR track times are as follows (all timings are CET):

Friday October 8
Free Practice 1: 12h00-12h45
Free Practice 2: 14h30-15h00
Qualifying: 16h45

Sunday October 10
Race 1: 11h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)
Race 2: 14h15 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)
WTCR
Almost the perfect homecoming for WTCR ace Urrutia in TCR South America
YESTERDAY AT 04:08
The post WTCR Race of Czech Republic key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR’s Engstler a double winner at home
YESTERDAY AT 16:05
WTCR
WTCR’s South American six
11/09/2021 AT 04:04