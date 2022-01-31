The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup will co-headline the PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL from May 6-8 when racing returns to the iconic Circuit de Pau-Ville.

At the official presentation of the PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL 2022 this morning, François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR and ETCR, underlined the significance of FIA international touring car racing’s long-awaited comeback to Pau, which hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship from 2007-2009, and motorsport’s role in promoting sustainability.Since that last event in 2009, the WTCC has become the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, a hugely successful customer racing series which uses a sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels. In addition, the all-electric multi-brand touring car series, the FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup, has been sanctioned by motorsport’s world governing body, the FIA, following a pilot season in 2021 when it was run as the PURE ETCR series to great acclaim.“Ever since our last race on Pau’s famous street circuit in 2009, we have always considered how we could bring back FIA World Touring Car racing to this beautiful city and welcoming community,” said François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events. “The first WTCR Race of France last autumn was the first step towards achieving this key objective and Discovery Sports Events is very proud and excited to be bringing not one but two FIA international series to the first PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL, when the WTCR will help promote Pau to the world.“Along with Formula E and Formula One, Discovery Sports Events is one of only three promoters to hold the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation. Discovery Sports Events is also the prime mover behind FIA ETCR, having established the PURE ETCR series in 2020, and advocated the use of sustainable fuel in the WTCR. All these factors underline the importance Discovery Sports Events places on the environment. The PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL will allow us and our stakeholders to showcase just some of what we do to promote sustainable motorsport.”This morning’s official presentation of the PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL was hosted by François Bayrou, President of the Pau Béarn Pyrénées Urban Community, Mayor of Pau and President of the Pau Béarn Pyrénées Tourist Office. Mr Bayrou said: “We are a city with a very special history and the Pau Grand Prix is a big part of the city’s identity. It’s a city that’s always thought about its future in a global perspective. The event we are organising is an example of the way we meet challenges. Pau was the first city to use ‘grand prix’ for a car race at the beginning 20th century and the Pau Grand Prix now should be a showcase for electric, biofuels and new technology.”Ace racers in awe of Circuit de Pau-VilleFrench driver Yann Ehrlacher, 25, is the King of WTCR after winning the coveted title in 2020 and 2021 driving a Lynk & Co 03 TCR run by Cyan Racing Lynk & Co on Goodyear tyres. He took part in today’s press conference and said: “The last time the WTCC was in Pau I was in school, I was still really young. It’s nice to have a race in France and it’s a famous track but it’s not easy for sure.”Jean-Karl Vernay, a two-time WTCR winner in 2021 driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR, said: “I’m super-happy that the series is going to Pau. I love the region and Pau is a track I love. I raced there in Formula 3, I won in Formula 4, Formula Renault and Porsche Cup definitely it’s cool to go to Pau."Expert organisation promoting important environmental messageOrganised by the Sports Association of the Automobile Club Basco Béarnais, The PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL is being led by the Pau Béarn Pyrénées Urban Community and its premium partners. They advocate that the decarbonisation of transport requires the combined contribution of all existing low-carbon technologies such as electrification, hydrogen and low-carbon liquid fuels.