It’s WTCR Race of Hungary time next week (June 11-12) and here’s a reminder of the timetable for the latest rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Saturday June 1109h15-10h00: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
13h10-13h40: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
15h35-15h55: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
16h00-16h10: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
16h20-16h35: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
Sunday June 1211h20: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
16h45: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
17h20 (approx.): Race 2 podium
Click HERE for the full event timetable.
