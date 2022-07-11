The chase for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory continues at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi next week (July 22-24) when WTCR Race of Italy hosts the sixth event of the all-action season.
Click HERE to view the provisional timetable.
WTCR
WTCR ace Michelisz relishes job swap with WRC’s Neuville
YESTERDAY AT 04:04
The post WTCR Race of Italy key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Claps for the WTCR Joker Lap
YESTERDAY AT 21:02
WTCR
WTCR promoter to highlight Racing Pride movement during Race BE ETCR event
08/07/2022 AT 19:27