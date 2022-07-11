The chase for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory continues at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi next week (July 22-24) when WTCR Race of Italy hosts the sixth event of the all-action season.
Click HERE to view the provisional timetable.
Ad
WTCR
WTCR ace Michelisz relishes job swap with WRC’s Neuville
The post WTCR Race of Italy key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Claps for the WTCR Joker Lap
WTCR
WTCR promoter to highlight Racing Pride movement during Race BE ETCR event
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad