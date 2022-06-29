The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is returning to Vila Real later this week (July 1-3). Here’s a WTCR Race of Portugal timetable refresher.
Saturday July 209h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)
17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
Ad
Sunday July 313h10: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
14h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
17h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h00 (approx.): Race 2 podium
14h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
17h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
18h00 (approx.): Race 2 podium
WTCR
Race preview: Monteiro hoping history repeats when the WTCR turns 100 and the Joker Lap returns to
Click HERE for the full event timetable.
The post WTCR Race of Portugal key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Nagy relishes time up front in the WTCR
WTCR
Former king’s “bittersweet” WTCR weekend explained
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad