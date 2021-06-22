Published 22/06/2021 at 22:05 GMT | Updated 22/06/2021 at 22:05 GMT

There have been six WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races in Portugal since 2018 and six different winners.

2019 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real (July 6-7):

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR

Race 3:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR (pictured)



2018 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real (June 23-24):

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Mato Homola (SVK) Peugeot 308 TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR

