There have been six WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races in Portugal since 2018 and six different winners.
2019 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real (July 6-7):
Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR
Race 3:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR (pictured)
2018 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real (June 23-24):
Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Mato Homola (SVK) Peugeot 308 TCR
Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
