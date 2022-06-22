It’s almost WTCR Race of Spain time so here are some essential facts ahead of this weekend’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup event.

*Back in 2020 and in response to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, MotorLand Aragón became the first venue to host the WTCR not once but twice during the same season with WTCR Race of Spain followed by WTCR Race of Aragón just two weeks later.

Ad

*The three races that formed the WTCR Race of Spain weekend in 2020 and the two that ran in 2021 have been won by five different drivers in five different types of car.

WTCR WTCR format refresher 8 HOURS AGO

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, including once at MotorLand Aragón.

*Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalope from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets of Alcañiz in 2003.

*That led to the creation of MotorLand Aragón with former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborating with circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout.

*The circuit was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010. The WTCR made its first visit in 2020.

*WTCR drivers will use the 5.345-kilometre layout when they take on the challenge of MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

*Norbert Michelisz’s 2m05.838s set in October 2020 at the wheel of a Hyundai i30 N TCR remains the WTCR benchmark qualifying lap. For the race lap record, look no further than Gilles Magnus who clocked a 2m06.689s best aboard an Audi RS 3 LMAS in November 2020.

*Having run to a certain number of laps previously, WTCR race distances have been changed for 2022 with Race 1 scheduled for 30 minutes + 1 lap and Race 2 for 25 minutes + 1 lap.

*The allocation of points has also been adjusted for this season with more points on offer in Qualifying and Race 1.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Eleven nationalities are being represented by the drivers this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Of the 17 all-season racers, only one driver, Dániel Nagy, has yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion.

*Yann Ehrlacher is the only two-time winner of the WTCR title. Meanwhile, his uncle and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yvan Muller won the FIA World Touring Car Championship four times.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Richard Veldwisch from The Netherlands is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Spain.

WTCR Who’s on track at WTCR Race of Spain? 14 HOURS AGO