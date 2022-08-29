Tom Coronel enjoyed a Sunday afternoon to remember at the Nürburgring in Germany yesterday.

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver was back on TCR Europe duty and took victory in the only race that could run after thick fog blighted the weekend schedule.

Starting from pole in his DHL-backed, Comtoyou Racing-run Audi RS 3 LMS, Coronel was never headed, taking top spot ahead of former WTCR wildcard Nicola Baldan and Franco Girolami, brother of WTCR race winner Néstor.

And Coronel had more reason for celebration when the Dutchman’s son, Rocco, was invited to present the winning trophy to his father.

“I had a nice start,” said Coronel. “I was able to pull clear from the rest of the field right away, built up an advantage of a solid two to three seconds and was able to control the pace with relative ease.

“I was slightly cautious in the chicane because we had incurred some minor suspension damage in the chicane in free practice. Therefore, I just took a little less risk than normally.

“All in all, it went seriously well and I was able to win the race with a clear margin, a solid two seconds. I would say that we had a top weekend. And then being able to stand on the podium together with my son Rocco and having him handing over the trophy to me, that was really nice, of course.”

