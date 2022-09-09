Rob Huff will aim to replicate his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success when he races twice around the clock in Barcelona this weekend.

Huff, a two-time winner for Zengő Motorsport in the WTCR this season, is contesting the 24H event at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the race due to get underway at 13h00 CET today.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner is partnering Swiss Jasmin Preisig, Latvian Ivars Vallers and German Marlon Menden in a Wolf-Power Racing Audi RS 3 LMS.

Matt Neal, who provides expert WTCR commentary on Eurosport having won the British Touring Car Championship in the past, is also competing in the TCR category and will share an Audi with sons Henry and Will.

