Leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller will be on hand to provide expert coaching to the winner of a new prize-drive initiative.

Ehrlacher and his uncle and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co WTCR team-mate Muller are joining forces to guide the recipient of the Talent MRacing X Ligier scholarship during a season in the Ligier European Series.



Muller’s MRacing team will run the eventual winner in one of its Ligier JS2 R in 2022, while a two-day selection process at the Magny-Cours circuit in France from November 25-26 will determine the recipient of the prize, which is worth 100,000 euros.



“Many drivers have succeeded in making a career in motorsport thanks to initiatives such as this,” said Muller of the initiative that has been developed in conjunction with gentleman driver Laurent Millara. “We launched a similar project a few years ago with a selection process on a simulator. Laurent and I have been working since then to revive this project and help a driver get his or her start in endurance racing.”



ClickHEREfor more information. Meanwhile, Ehrlacher and Muller will be back on WTCR duty when the Hungaroring hosts the action from August 20-22.

