Esteban Guerrieri says his “focus is on FP2” following his minor accident during Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Germany earlier today.

The record 10-time WTCR race winner suffered a frustrating session in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, which he completed in P16.

“For the second [run] we tried something a little bit different,” said the Argentine, who reported a damaged tyre in FP1. “When I got to Adenau Forest the rear just surprised me a little bit, that’s all there was to it. Now the focus is on FP2.”

Damage to Guerrieri’s Honda was limited to a splitter and front bumper, both of which have been replaced for Free Practice 2.

Free Practice 2 on the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife gets underway at 19h00 CET.

