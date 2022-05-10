Ma Qing Hua has revealed how his careful car and tyre management helped him to a first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup podium as a Lynk & Co-powered driver.

A WTCR returnee after two years away, the Chinese star completed the Race 2 podium in his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR having also avoided the aftermath of the startline collision between Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi.

Following that third-place finish, Ma said: “The start was really tight. I saw the crash in front and I tried to abort. At the same time I see the cars are coming again so I tried to brake and luckily I didn’t hit anything. So it was good. Through the race I made sure of tyre and brake management because it’s really easy to overheat. Once you overheat you never come back. I think we did well to get this done, so all good.”

Ma was on course to finish Race 2 in fourth position until team-mate and King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher was forced to stop with a tyre issue.

“It happened very suddenly so the team didn’t get any info immediately,” Ma said of his team-mate’s issues. “I saw him slow down on pace and thought something had happened. I feel asorry for him, but he’s very strong with good pace. We have a long season to go.”

