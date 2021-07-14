Jessica Bäckman is heading in the “right direction” during her first season competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Bäckman, 23, was twice denied a points finish at WTCR Race of Spain last weekend in her Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR.









Despite this, the talented Swede remains optimistic of a form hike soon.









“It was a difficult weekend for me but we are going in the right direction,” said Bäckman, who was making her first appearance at MotorLand Aragón along with her brother and team-mate Andreas. “We are still struggling a bit with the peed but hopefully we will find a solution for the next race so let’s see what happens.”

