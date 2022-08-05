Top drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were in Mulhouse this evening to get up close and personal to some classic cars from the past.
They visited Musée National de l’Automobile à Mulhouse, a celebration of the Alsace GrandEst region’s close attachment to the motoring and motorsport industries.
