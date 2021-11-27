Drivers and teams from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup assembled in the pitlane at Sochi Autodrom this morning to give Gabriele Tarquini a guard of honour.

Tarquini, a two-time FIA World Touring Car title winner, is retiring from professional competition at the end of the season following an illustrious career.



With WTCR VTB Race of Russia his final appearance in the global series, Tarquini drove the length of the pitlane while his fellow drivers stood on one side and team members and officials on the other to give him a round of applause.



After driving to the end of the pitlane, Tarquini stopped and waited for his fellow drivers to climb aboard their cars before venturing out on track for Free Practice 1.



Driving a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Tarquini was P12 in FP1 before going sixth quickest in the rain-affected Free Practice 2.

