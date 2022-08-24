Four WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winners will be in action when Termas de Río Hondo hosts the latest TCR South America counter, an endurance event at the Argentine venue.

Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Azcona, who drives for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in WTCR, will partner Pedro Aizza in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR entered by Scuderia Chiarelli.

Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport WTCR team-mates Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri will link up with Ignacio Montenegro and Fabio Casagrande respectively.

Montenegro, 17, took his maiden victory in the TC2000 category earlier this month, while Casagrande is a TCR South America regular.

Santiago Urrutia is the final member of the visiting quartet and will join forces with José Manuel Sapag to drive a Lynk & Co 03 for Pro Motorsport. Argentine Sapag made a handful WTCR appearances in 2020 and took a breakthrough TCR South America victory in Uruguay recently.

Guerrieri, Girolami, Urrutia (partially hidden) and Azcona are pictured at WTCR Race of Hungary earlier this season.

