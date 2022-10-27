Tom Coronel (pictured) and Gilles Magnus will begin their respective bids to win gold in the FIA Motorsport Games for Netherlands and Belgium when they take to Circuit Paul Ricard for the first time tomorrow afternoon (Friday).

The Audi-powered Comtoyou Racing stars and race winners in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be in action during Free Practice 1 from 16h50 local time.

More track action follows on Saturday with Free Practice 2 from 12h20 ahead of Qualifying from 18h05.

Race 1 is scheduled from 09h40 on Sunday over a distance of 25 minutes plus one lap. Race 2 is due to get underway at 14h30 for 30 minutes plus one lap.

