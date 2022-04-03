How points are scored in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has changed for the upcoming season. Here’s a refresher.

Same Qualifying format but allocation of points tweaked

From 2022, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of when they set their best lap, will be rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.



The change will encourage drivers to push for fast lap times in each phase of Qualifying and avoid the temptation to adopt a strategic approach by trying to secure 10th place in Q2, which comes with pole position for the partially-reversed-grid race.



More points for Race 1, the WTCR's new big one

Previously the partially-reversed-grid race, the top seven finishers in Race 1 will get more points than previously with drivers now scoring as follows:



1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1



At the end of Race 2, which becomes the partially-reversed-grid race, drivers will score as follows:



1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

