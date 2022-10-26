Comtoyou Racing, a multiple race winner in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, is giving four drivers the chance to chase medals in the second FIA Motorsport Games, which is being hosted by the city of Marseille from today (October 26) until Sunday October 30.
The Audi-powered team is running Andreas Bäckman, Tom Coronel, Travis Hill and Gilles Magnus (pictured) in the Touring Car Cup at Circuit Paul Ricard for Sweden, Netherlands, Canada and Belgium respectively.
