Mads Fischer, TCR Project Leader for JAS Motorsport, the company behind the WTCR race-winning Honda Civic Type R TCR, has praised the work of LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler after it claimed the ADAC TCR Germany title last weekend.

LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, which runs Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCRs for Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, also operates an ADAC TCR Germany squad.

At the Sachsening in Germany, Danish driver Martin Andersen claimed the ADAC TCR Germany crown by winning his fifth and sixth races of the season. It was the 10th major title to be won by the JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR in 2022 and the 65th in total.

Following LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s triumph, Fischer said: “The 2022 season has already been fantastic for our customer teams in TCR with many championships won and hopefully more to come in the next month or two. LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler are one of our newest customers and we’ve been delighted not only to work with them, but to see them slot straight into life with JAS so seamlessly. Martin has done a fantastic job this year, driving with his head and coming out on top in the title battle and from all at JAS Motorsport we congratulate him and Engstler on their successes.”

Photo: ADAC Motorsport

