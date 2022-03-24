Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mates Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller won’t be short of practice when the Nürburgring Nordschleife stages WTCR Race of Germany in May.
The nephew/uncle pairing have signed up to contest the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) endurance category, which is based entirely at the legendary venue.
Driving for Adrenalin Motorsport Ehrlacher and Muller are set to face opposition from Benjamin Leuchter and Tom Coronel, WTCR racers present and past respectively.
Round one of the NLS is scheduled to take place this Saturday (26 March).
