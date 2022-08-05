Néstor Girolami’s bid to make it two wins in succession in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is on course after the Argentine topped the times during official testing for WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, Girolami lapped the 3.620-kilometre Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin in a best time of 1m27.036s to edge out his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri by 0.078s.

Ad

Gilles Magnus was third fastest for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, one place ahead of Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse).

WTCR From talking to racing again as Nagy returns to WTCR action 2 HOURS AGO

Tiago Monteiro, who is enduring a luckless 2022 campaign, was a strong fifth quickest in a LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda followed by Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Nathanaël Berthon, as Norbert Michelisz, WTCR Trophy pacesetter Mehdi Bennani, Attila Tassi and Zengő Motorsport CUPRA driver Rob Huff rounded out the top 10.

This afternoon’s official test provided a final opportunity for teams to sample Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin ahead of Saturday morning’s Free Practice 1, which is due to begin at 09h30 CET.

WTCR No time to rest as BRC chief vows to keep working hard in WTCR 6 HOURS AGO