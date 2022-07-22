Néstor Girolami is the fastest WTCR driver in Italy – based on the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver’s quickest time during official testing for the country’s rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup earlier today.

Girolami completed the one-hour session at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi with a best lap of 1m14.902s aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Mikel Azcona, the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, was second fastest on a 1m15.408s followed by Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport).

“It was a good start but it’s not official and you never know what the others are trying with the weight and so many other things,” Girolami said of his testing performance. “The important thing in our case is we felt good with the car, the car is very well balanced, but the track temperature is really high and completely different to when we tested here. There is more understeer every time but it’s a good start and we need to focus on tomorrow. It was good practice because in FP1 we have less work to do and we can save some tyres.”

Azcona’s BRC team-mate Nobert Michelisz was fourth despite stopping on track with a suspected mechanical issue, which caused the first of two red-flag stoppages. King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher caused the second red flag when he went off into the Turn 10 gravel in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Meanwhile, Attila Tassi (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler) completed the top five.

The one-hour test is a new addition to the WTCR timetable and follows feedback from teams keen on more track time during the second half of the season. Click HERE to view the Testing classification.

Free Practice 1 is up next for the WTCR drivers with the 45-minute session due to get underway at 09h00 CET tomorrow (Saturday).

