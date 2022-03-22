Michelle Halder isn’t giving up hope on racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in the future as she prepares for a return to TCR Europe in 2022.

Halder, 22, and older brother Mike, 26, were race winners in TCR Europe in 2020 and spent 2021 competing successfully in TCR Spain with Mike taking the title and Michelle placing third overall.



For 2022, the German siblings will form part of a three-strong Halder Motorsport entry in TCR Europe using the Honda Civic Type R. And while TCR Europe will enjoy their full focus, a WTCR campaign in the future is the ultimate target.



“I will be competing in TCR Europe again this year,” said Michelle Halder. “My goal is of course to compete in WTCR in the future.”



The Halders had hoped to step up to WTCR last season but were unable to secure the necessary financial support. At the time, Michelle Halder said: “WTCR is a dream come true because to drive against the best touring car drivers in the world would be really, really fantastic.”



WTCR race winners Mikel Azcona, Attila Tassi and Jean-Karl Vernay are among the TCR Europe drivers who stepped up to the WTCR.

Ad

WTCR Pau winner Priaulx gives top tips ahead of WTCR opener YESTERDAY AT 05:09

WTCR The WTCR’s Formula One family 20/03/2022 AT 05:02