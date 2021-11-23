Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher starts WTCR VTB Race of Russia bidding to remain King of WTCR by winning the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for a second season.

With a 36-point advantage and 60 points on offer, the 25-year-old from France is well placed. But five drivers can stop him at Sochi Autodrom from November 26-28 and here’s a reminder of who they are, how they stand and what they’ve said ahead of the 2021 title showdown.



YANN EHRLACHER

Nationality:French

Team:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Position:First

Points:201



He said what?“I’m not thinking too much about the title but we are in a quite a good position and it would be very good to win back-to-back titles, which has never been done before in WTCR. It’s my job, it’s why I am doing this and I would be super-happy, but we have quite a long way to go until the end of the race weekend. When you have won the title once the pressure is less because you’ve done it and nobody can take that away from you, you are more free. As I have been in this position last year I know a little bit more how to manage the pressure. I am in a place I know and I feel more comfortable. It doesn’t mean it’s more easy but it means I know where to go. I’m not worried about going to a new track for the last race, I am more worried if the track will suit well the Lynk & Co. There are two places where you take sixth gear and we know that’s not our strength but we will try to adapt the car as good as possible and as quickly as possible. It’s a big gap but [36 points is] nothing at the same time. In two races 36 points can quickly disappear. I just feel lucky to be in a position to win the title again so I’ll go flat out and make the best out of it.”



FRÉDÉRIC VERVISCH

Nationality:Belgian

Team:Comtoyou Team Audi Sport

Car:Audi RS 3 LMS

Position:Second

Points:165 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 36 points)



He said what?“The gap to Yann is 36 points so it’s a lot and not a lot in the sense there is always drama in WTCR. I hope we have really strong pace to put on some pressure. And when we put pressure on things can happen. But I also expect Esteban to be very alert and play a big role. However, with some good luck we can have everything on our side and the gap will be closed very quickly which is possible but difficult. We need to have our best weekend so far. It would be my first FIA title in my life, which would be a big deal for me.”



ESTEBAN GUERRIERI

Nationality:Argentine

Team:ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport

Car:Honda Civic Type R TCR

Position:Third

Points:164 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 37 points)



He said what?“I have to say I can still win because it’s an eight-event season and one event doesn’t always go the way you want and this happened to me in the first two events, after which it’s been very hard. I’m not wishing bad things to anybody of course, but for as long as we have the chance to maximise our potential I will try to do it and obviously it will depend on the others not to be scoring well. Yann and his team have been very consistent during the year, which is a big credit to them and it’s a great job they have done so far but the season is not finished and there is still one event to go.”



SANTIAGO URRUTIA

Nationality:Uruguayan

Team:Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Position:Fourth

Points:157 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 44 points)



He said what?“With two wins I am in a good position to finish well in the standings. I’m a title contender but I don’t really look at the Drivers’ standings, I’m focused on the Teams’ standings and then to help Yann because it’s pretty much done for him, he really just needs to arrive at the finish of the races. Then I will focus on myself to try to finish on the podium, in only my second season in WTCR that would be great. I will keep collecting experience to get better and better. I was at Sochi in 2014 but it was in formula cars and a long time ago so I don’t really take that as an experience because I will be like a rookie again and I believe pretty much everyone is in the same position.”



YVAN MULLER

Nationality:French

Team:Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

Car:Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Position:Fifth

Points:151 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 50 points)



He said what?“My chance to win the title is still there, mathematically it’s still possible but there is only a small chance. But the main target is not that, the main target is to help Cyan Racing Lynk & Co to win the Teams’ title and for Yann to win the Drivers’ title, they are the two main goals. If I can be on the podium at the end of the season then I will be pleased because it will be the 14th time in a row I will be in the top three in FIA World Touring Car racing, that can be great but it’s not the main goal.”



JEAN-KARL VERNAY

Nationality:French

Team:Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team

Car:Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Position:Sixth

Points:146 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 55 points)



He said what?“It was not the weekend we expected in Italy. Now we have to focus on finishing on the podium; we are only 19 points behind second place, so we still have the possibility to finish in that position.”



HOW THE POINTS WILL BE SCORED AT WTCR VTB RACE OF RUSSIA



*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying Q1 and Qualifying Q3 score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1.



*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows:



1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

