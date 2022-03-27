Contrary to a communication issued on February 18, Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Ca Cup, confirms there will be no WTCR Trophy Europe awarded in 2022.
It means there will not be a WTCR Trophy Europe run within the framework of the WTCR and that TCR Europe remains the only series to award a European title for the TCR category.
More information about the WTCR Trophy, created for the 2020 season, can be foundHERE.
