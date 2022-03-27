WTCR Trophy clarification ahead of 2022 season

Contrary to a communication issued on February 18, Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Ca Cup, confirms there will be no WTCR Trophy Europe awarded in 2022.





More information about the WTCR Trophy, created for the 2020 season, can be found It means there will not be a WTCR Trophy Europe run within the framework of the WTCR and that TCR Europe remains the only series to award a European title for the TCR category.More information about the WTCR Trophy, created for the 2020 season, can be found HERE

