WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Discovery Sports Events has revealed the logo for the new-for-2022 WTCR Trophy Europe.





WTCR Trophy Europe will cover the first six events of the new campaign, namely WTCR Race of Czech Republic, WTCR Race of France, WTCR Race of Germany, WTCR Race of Hungary, WTCR Race of Spain and WTCR Race of Portugal. Details of an additional WTCR Trophy to cover the season-closing events will be announced at a later date.



Introduced to great acclaim ahead of the 2020 season, the WTCR Trophy gives independent racers the opportunity to chase their share of the glory through the provision of separate points and a title.



Although the WTCR is a category for teams rather than manufacturers, some drivers enjoy the support of car brands. Those extra resources can give them a performance edge over their lesser-funded rivals across a full-season campaign, making the WTCR Trophy important in encouraging wider participation and recognising achievement. Once again, WTCR Trophy drivers will also be eligible for overall points.



As a commercial award, the WTCR Trophy will not carry an FIA title and will be administered by Discovery Sports Events. As such, Discovery Sports Events will determine the drivers who are eligible and its decision will be final.



Wildcard racers will also be eligible for WTCR Trophy points for the first time. This will give local heroes and rising talents added incentive to build their experience at international level in the WTCR, while also comparing their performances against season-long racers. Previous FIA World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) title winners will also be able to chase points.



