Rob Huff won’t be limiting his ambitions to extending his advantage in the WTCR Trophy when he attempts to tame the Nürburgring Nordschleife from tomorrow (Thursday).

CUPRA-powered Huff, the winner of the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship, heads the provisional WTCR Trophy standings after two rounds for Zengő Motorsport.

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s category for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer’s customer racing department, was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners.

Huff won the WTCR Trophy in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

While achieving more WTCR Trophy success is a firm target, Briton Huff believes his knowledge of the 25.378-kilometre Nordschleife justifies him aiming higher.

“I’ve done quite a lot around the Nordschleife, [including] four 24 hours,” said Huff. “It’s one of my favourite circuits. I love that style of track [but] it’s just the most ridiculous thing to have a touring car race around there. We make the cars set-up wise as positive and reactive as possible. And of course at the Nürburgring you don’t need a reactive car because half the time you’re in the air!

‘It’s a very, very challenging circuit, not only mentally but physically as well because you are fighting the car so much around there. Every time you go airborne and you land you want to go one way and the car wants to go the other so there is a lot of wrestling in the car and three laps around there in a touring car is harder than a GT car believe it or not. It is massively, massively challenging.

“For us we are behind and we know that but when we went to Pau [for the first event of the season] on paper Dani [Nagy] and I should have been last and we very much weren’t. That was a huge positive. We’re leading the Trophy which is great because we’ve got to look realistically at our position, which is to try to win the Trophy. But Nürburgring is one of the weekends where we could have a good result overall. I know the track pretty well, I’m pretty confident with what we’ve achieved so far with the car and the improvements we’ve made.

“We’re going to go there with a positive attitude and a positive outlook and we can achieve great things there. My job is to upset the balance of the big boys and we know we’re perfectly capable of doing that and we’ve got to make the most of every opportunity and the Nürburgring is a very good opportunity for us. We’re going to try to maximise that as much as possible and hopefully come away with some good results.”

