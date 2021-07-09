Ahead of WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón this weekend, Sebastian Trinks, Event Leader for Goodyear, the official WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup tyre supplier, assesses the challenges in store in the searing Spanish sunshine.

“The weather forecast is for between 35-36 degrees and that means the track temperature will be up to 50 degrees. We’re also having track time from the morning up until the late afternoon so we will have cool conditions in the morning to very hot in the afternoon and this will provide another challenge on a track that’s not easy with the layout. They need to be focused all the time because they have different lines where they can race and gain good lap times.



“The track is very long, 5.345 kilometres, with a very rough surface so the wear will be higher compared to the last race at Estoril. There are some long left-hand corners where you have a lot of load on the tyres, especially the front-right tyres, they are the most loaded tyres for these cars on this circuit. And then you have the banana kerbs. When you hit them, you will have some issues with the wheel rim, which we’ve already seen last year quite a lot. The drivers should avoid hitting these kerbs. If it stays hot the teams will run a bit lower tyre pressure compared to events where it’s cooler. That means they need to pay attention with the kerbs. Because if you hit the kerbs at the beginning, the first one, two or three laps of the race, it’s going to be very interesting to manage the tyres and also the rims because it’s quite a high impact if you are hitting the kerbs at the beginning of the race.



“In general it’s quite a technical track, you have the Spanish corkscrew corner, which is quite interesting for the drivers and there are a lot of chances for overtaking on this circuit. You can use the slipstream on the back straight coming back into the hairpin, it’s going to be a very interesting weekend.



“This surface is quite old already and it has not been resurfaced for a number of years. It’s used for a lot of endurance and development tests because the good climate means it can be used throughout the year. It’s mostly dry for 95 per cent of the days in Aragon and it’s always warm, even in winter, so it’s the perfect opportunity to go testing. It’s one of the most used circuits in Spain.



“We saw in Estoril with problems of debris on the track. All the outer parts like bumpers and so on are made from carbon fibre and if you are hitting the other cars and there are some broken bumpers lying on track and some carbon parts among the debris it can result in a puncture if you’re getting a deep cut in the tyre like we’ve seen a few of them in Estoril.”



All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Race of Spain, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

