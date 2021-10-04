With part two of the all-action 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup all-set for Autodrom Most, Sebastian Trinks, Event Leader for Goodyear, the official WTCR tyre supplier, discusses the challenges in store at WTCR Race of Czech Republic.

“I still know the circuit from when I raced there myself but that was a lot of years ago. It’s a technical layout with a lot of corners and no time for the tyre to relax, they are always loaded either right or left.



“There’s one big braking zone going into Turn 1 after the long straight and we will also see some slipstreaming action.



“In general, there is no room for mistakes for the drivers because the gravel traps are very near to the side of the track so if you go off track you can easily end up in the gravel.



“The bikes from the EWC will also have an influence because they are running on different tyre compounds from different brands. It means the grip level on the Sunday for the WTCR races will be different than for the qualifying sessions on Friday after the six-hour bike race and the drivers need to keep that in mind and the grip level might change. However, it’s difficult to tell at the moment if it will be a positive or negative change.



“The colder temperatures won’t be a concern because with a lot of corners the tyres are quite quickly up to temperature compared to circuits where you have a lot of straights. And the teams already have a lot of experience of our tyres, they know how to deal with the different situations and different circumstances. We’ve only had a few sessions in the wet, mainly last year, but it’s the same wet tyre as last year and teams have a bit of experience.



“As usual we will do a full track walk on arrival to check carefully all the kerbs and track surface.”

