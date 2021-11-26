It’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season-finale time at WTCR VTB Race of Russia this weekend. Ahead of the all-action series making its first appearance at Sochi Autodrom, Goodyear’s WTCR Event Leader Sebastian Trinks runs through what’s in store.

“Unfortunately, it’s already the last event of this season but it’s going to be a good one and we will also have some wildcards attending, which is also good for the show.



“In general it’s a Formula One circuit with high standards and facilities on a very high level. There are some fast corners but also some 90-degree corners where you need good braking and good traction so it’s going to be two interesting races.



“Not many of the drivers were there before so a lot of them have learned the track in a digital way. I visited Sochi in 2016 when it was still quite new with new asphalt and I expect the grip to be very good.



“The weather forecast suggests medium temperatures of around 15 degrees but there’s a possibility of rain or no rain. We’re looking forward to finishing the season on a high.”



All drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR VTB Race of Russia, each driver has 12 dry-weather slick tyres allocated and can carry over 10 from previous events. In addition, 16 wet-weather tyres are available.

