Victory at WTCR Race of Hungary this weekend is a realistic prospect for Yvan Muller, a driver should know.

Prior to the FIA World Touring Car Championship becoming the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018, Muller was a four-time winner at the Hungaroring with victories in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 marking him out as a circuit specialist.

Although he’s not won since, he remains a firm force behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver said: “Our car is good everywhere and we are capable to be on the podium of course and probably be not far away from the victory. But it depends on the temperature. The hot conditions that we can expect are always more complicated for the tyres, for brakes and, of course, for the driver and there is more stress on the car in general.

“It would be nice to get a good result because, at the moment, we are not leading and are quite a lot of points behind the Hondas and we are behind the Hyundais as well so it would be nice to be at the front and take some points.”

