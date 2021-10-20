Frédéric Vervisch said he didn’t expect to become the first two-time winner in this season’s wide-open WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup following his Race 1 triumph at Circuit Pau-Arnos last weekend.

Vervisch led from start to finish in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport-entered Audi RS 3 LMS to follow up on his Race 2 triumph at WTCR Race of Spain in July.



“Before the weekend I didn’t expect the victory but with the reverse grid you hope or have to win,” the Belgian driver said. “From the outside it always looks easy but the start was not mega. Thed [Björk] had a bit better start than me but I could stay in front. That was the key for the race.



“But then we had the safety car and I think I surprised everybody by going very early. But I knew when I was behind the safety car I knew he was fast so I could go early and then I established a gap and I could keep the gap although Thed came back a bit.



“I’m very happy I finished the race without technical problems because [this track was] very hard for the car. This was my biggest worry after a good start let’s say so thanks to my team and Audi.”



Vervisch was also on top form in Race 2, coming from P10 on the grid to finish fourth.



“It was a very good race from my point of view,” Vervisch said. “Our car seemed strong, the front tyres at the end of the race seemed quite good. Hopefully we can be a bit quicker in qualifying which is really important.”



After 12 races, Vervisch is fourth in the WTCR standings, 29 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.

