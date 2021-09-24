With WTCR ace Néstor Girolami’s younger brother Franco gearing up for the latest TCR Europe races at Monza this weekend, here’s a reminder of just some of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car drivers with siblings who’ve either raced previously or still do.
Andreas Bäckman:Sister Jessica, two years his junior, is his Target Competition team-mate in WTCR.
Jessica Bäckman:Brother Andreas, two years her senior, is her Target Competition team-mate in WTCR.
Tom Coronel:Tom’s twin brother Tim was once an on-track rival to his identical sibling. In more recent years they’ve joined forces to contest the Dakar Rally (pictured).
Jordi Géne:Younger brother Marc scored points in Formula One, won the Le Mans 24 Hours and test-drove for Ferrari.
Néstor Girolami:While Néstor Girolami is a frontrunner in the top-level WTCR, Franco Girolami has achieved a similar status in TCR Europe.
Yvan Muller:Older sister Cathy raced competitively in Formula 3 and Formula 3000.
