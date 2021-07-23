Mikel Azcona is keeping race-ready ahead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resuming in Hungary next month.
He’s contesting the fourth event of the TCR Italy series in Imola this weekend prior to the TCR Europe round at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium one week later.
Azcona took a win double on a one-off TCR Italy appearance last season and returns to the series to drive a Volcano Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.
Former WTCR racers Antti Buri (Target Competition) and Kevin Ceccon (Aggressive Team Italia) will be among Azcona’s rivals at Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in their Hyundai i30 N TCRs.
The post WTCR winner Azcona aiming for an Imola-style eruption appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
