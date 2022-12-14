The latest TCR World Ranking has been published with three notable WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers past and present filling the top three positions.
Ma Qing Hua, a winner for the Romeo Ferraris-powered Team Mulsanne squad in 2019, holds first place ahead of two-time WTCR title winner Yann Ehrlacher. Mikel Azcona, who became King of WTCR at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia last month, is third.
