Tom Coronel’s capture of Touring Car Cup glory in the FIA Motorsport Games yesterday marked the start of a Dutch gold rush.

Driving a Comtoyou Racing-run Audi RS 3 LMS, Coronel finished first in the medal-deciding 15-lap contest at Circuit Paul Ricard before his compatriot Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix for his 14th victory in this season’s FIA Formula One World Championship.

Ad

After Team Belgium’s WTCR ace Gilles Magnus beat Coronel to victory in the Touring Car Cup qualification race in another Comtoyou Audi, the focus switched to the main event – and the gold medal contest – on Sunday afternoon with Magnus on pole position and Coronel second.

WTCR WTCR title showdowns revisited: Ehrlacher at the double as Engstler takes 2021 Junior prize by one 9 HOURS AGO

“We had made many changes on the car because I was really determined to attack,” said Coronel. “I had a good start, I was right on the rear bumper of my team-mate Magnus and I was already considering whether I should start an attempt to overtake him in the hairpin, but then, all of a sudden, his driveshaft snapped. Of course, that was a pity for him. That handed me the lead and I was able to build a steady advantage and to win the race. That was really cool indeed, a great experience and a beautiful success.”

Coronel and Magnus will switch their focus from flying their national flags to chasing WTCR points when Bahrain International Circuit hosts the penultimate event of the season from November 10-12.

Photo: SRO

WTCR WTCR title showdowns revisited: Guerrieri’s sensational charge can’t stop Ehrlacher YESTERDAY AT 10:04