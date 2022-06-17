Tom Coronel remains as busy as ever during his 33rd season competing. After scoring points in the two races that made up the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend, Coronel is back in action at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the latest rounds of the TCR Europe series.

Dutchman Coronel will compete in an Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS identical to the one he uses in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

After two events, Coronel is second in the provisional standings, 13 points behind his Comtoyou team-mate Franco Girolami, the younger brother of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s WTCR star Néstor.

Following the Spa event, Coronel will switch his focus back to WTCR when MotorLand Aragón hosts WTCR Race of Spain from June 25-26.

