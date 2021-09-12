Luca Engstler took a double ADAC TCR Germany victory at the Lausitzring this weekend to extend his lead at the top of the standings.
Engstler is combining his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Cup campaign for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team alongside a domestic bid with his family-run squad.
He won Race 1 from pole position ahead of team-mate Martin Andersen. He then overtook pole-sitter Andersen for the Race 2 triumph.
Nico Grüber, who contested WTCR Race of Hungary last season was fourth in both races for the Engstler team.
He won Race 1 from pole position ahead of team-mate Martin Andersen. He then overtook pole-sitter Andersen for the Race 2 triumph.
Nico Grüber, who contested WTCR Race of Hungary last season was fourth in both races for the Engstler team.
WTCR
WTCR’s South American six
The post WTCR’s Engstler a double winner at home appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
The boss done good: WTCR team chief Munnich takes deserved win
WTCR
First home race a dream come true for WTCR star Urrutia