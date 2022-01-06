The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will appear on the same bill as the new FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events, during three action-packed weekends.

WTCR and ETCR will thrill fans at the following events in 2022:



Circuit de Pau-Ville, France, May 7-8

Hungaroring, Hungary, June 11-12

Inje Speedium, South Korea, October 8-9



Event timetables will be announced in due course.

Ad

WTCR How Ehrlacher inspired WTCR Juniors YESTERDAY AT 05:07

WTCR Six FIA world title winners, one WTCR 04/01/2022 AT 05:10