Three different drivers have led at half-time in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup since the series began in 2018 with Yann Ehrlacher becoming the first driver to come out on top at the end of the season having headed the title order at the mid-point of a campaign.

Ehrlacher (pictured above) was 23 points ahead of Esteban Guerrieri after eight races of the 16-round 2020 schedule and completed the year 39 points in front of uncle and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Yvan Muller.



However, the respective Kings of WTCR in 2018 and 2019, BRC Racing Team Hyundai drivers Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz, were both down in the standings at the halfway mark of their title-winning seasons.



In 2018, Tarquini was 22 points adrift of Muller after 15 out of 30 races, while Michelisz overcame a 45-point deficit to Guerrieri in 2019, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s advantage after 15 of 30 rounds.



With half of the 16-race 2021 schedule run, Ehrlacher leads Santiago Urrutia by two points – the WTCR's smallest half-time margin – in his bid to repeat history by ending a WTCR season as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader having reached midway in front.



Half-time leaders in short

2018:Yvan Muller (led Gabriele Tarquini by 22 points, eventually finished second by 3 points)

2019:Esteban Guerrieri (led Norbert Michelisz by 45 points, eventually finished second by 23 points)

2020:Yann Ehrlacher (led Guerrieri by 23 points, eventually finished 39 points ahead of Muller)

2021:Ehlacher leads Santiago Urrutia by 2 points

