November means no lifting off in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as the title-deciding Middle East double-header gets closer.
Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are gearing up to host the all-action series from Discovery Sports Events with the countdown well and truly underway.
WTCR Race of Bahrain takes place at Bahrain International Circuit from November 10-12 with WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit following from November 25-27.
