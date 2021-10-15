WTCR – FIA World Touring Cup event winner Santiago Urrutia is on a mission of recovery at WTCR Race of France this weekend.

The Uruguayan went from fighting to become the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader to fighting back in the WTCR title chase following at troubled WTCR Race of Czech Republic weekend.



Having arrived at Autodrom Most two points Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-mate Yann Ehrlacher, the 25-year-old left Czech Republic for Circuit Pau-Arnos 29 points adrift.



“We're coming from a bad weekend, but we know what went wrong and now we turn the page,” said Urrutia. “Pau is obviously another new circuit to me but the overall goal is to extend the team championship lead and I'm sure that we can score well this weekend.”

