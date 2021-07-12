Jean-Karl Vernay put on the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue jacket for the third event running after he maintained his lead of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.

The Frenchman’s fourth place finish in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain yesterday allowed him to extend his advantage to eight points over new second-placed driver Yann Ehrlacher, last season’s title winner.



“I’m still leading, which is a great result,” said Vernay, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR in the WTCR. “After an uneventful Race 1, I had a good start in Race 2 and made a pass on-track to consolidate my fourth place. It was difficult to try a move on the cars in front as they were slightly quicker than us. It was a good weekend for points, and that’s the most important thing. I think we can be happy about Race of Spain, so let’s focus on the next round.”

