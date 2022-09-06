Alan Gow is in no doubt of the benefits the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s FIM World Endurance Championship guest slot in Bahrain will bring.

The inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain has been added to the 8 Hours of Bahrain WEC event timetable with the full support of the Bahrain Motor Federation and organised in partnership with WEC promoter Le Mans Endurance Management.

Using Bahrain International Circuit’s full 15-corner, 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix Circuit layout, Race 1 will take place on Friday November 11 with the second race following on the morning of Saturday November 12 prior to the 8 Hours of Bahrain WEC season finale getting underway later in the day.

Alan Gow, the FIA Touring Car Commission President and FIA Endurance Commission member, said: “It’s great to finally have a joint event with the FIA World Endurance Championship. Despite obvious differences in cars and race durations, touring cars and sportscars belong to the same family of closed-cockpit racing. There have always been crossovers between the two and drivers tend to switch from one discipline to another. This will also be something special for the fans, the media and should offer both promoters the opportunity to do some interesting promotional activities.”

