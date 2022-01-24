Attila Tassi is preparing to enter his fourth WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign as a Honda Racing driver – and his first with LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler – when the 2022 season fires up at WTCR Race of Czech Republic in April.

Still only 22, the Hungarian talent plans to build on the consistency shown and the progress made during 2021, which included registering his breakthrough maiden victory at WTCR Race of Portugal last June.









“I am very proud to be driving for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler in their first season running the Honda Civic Type R TCR in the WTCR; it’s nice to have a new challenge working with the team,” said Tassi, whose victory at Circuit do Estoril for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport made him the second youngest winner in the history of the WTCR. “It’s also a privilege to be a Honda Racing driver for a fourth year, and to have the trust of both the brand and the team for the coming campaign.”









Despite changing teams for 2022, Tassi will continue to race alongside Tiago Monteiro in an identical Honda Civic Type R TCR on Goodyear tyres.









“Tiago and I have built a very special relationship over the past three years, so I’m really happy that we are continuing together and hope we can get the best out of each other,” Tassi said. “I am looking forward to building on my first win in 2021 and scoring more strong results.”

