What are the Laureus World Sports Awards?
First held in 2000, the annual event honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good.
Shortlists are created by votes from more than 1,000 sports media from over 70 countries. The shortlist for World Athlete of the Year with a Disability is provided by the International Paralympic Committee.
The Laureus World Sports Academy votes for the winners in each shortlisted category and also has the ability to grant discretionary awards, such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.
A global public vote determines the winner of the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honours one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport inspire and bring people together.
To find out more, check out the official Laureus website.
When is it taking place?
The 2022 edition of the awards is taking place on Sunday, April 24 from 19:00 UK time.
Where is it being held?
This year it will be a virtual ceremony hosted from Seville.
How to watch the awards
You can watch the award ceremony on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk where there will also be standout clips and feature reports.
What are the awards and nominees?
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
- Allyson Felix
- Emma McKeon
- Katie Ledecky
- Ashleigh Barty
- Alexia Putellas
- Elaine Thompson-Herah
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year
- Caeleb Dressel
- Eliud Kipchoge
- Novak Djokovic
- Robert Lewandowski
- Max Verstappen
- Tom Brady
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award
- Emma Raducanu
- Daniil Medvedev
- Neeraj Chopra
- Pedri
- Yulimar Rojas
- Ariarne Titmus
Laureus World Sportsperson with a Disability
- Marcel Hug
- Susana Rodriguez
- Diede De Groot
- Shingo Kunieda
- Jetze Plat
- Sarah Storey
Laureus World Comeback of the Year
- Simone Biles
- Tom Daley
- Marc Marquez
- Mark Cavendish
- Annemiek van Vleuten
- Sky Brown
Laureus World Team of the Year Award
- Italy Men’s Football Team
- Argentina Men’s Football Team
- FC Barcelona Women’s Football Team
- China Olympic Diving Team
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
Laureus Sport For Good Award
- Ich will da rauf!
- Juca pe Cagna
- Kick4Life
- Monkey Magic
- Lost Boyz Inc.
