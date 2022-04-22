What are the Laureus World Sports Awards?

First held in 2000, the annual event honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good.

Ad

Shortlists are created by votes from more than 1,000 sports media from over 70 countries. The shortlist for World Athlete of the Year with a Disability is provided by the International Paralympic Committee.

All Sports All the best action from the Teqball World Series in Paris 04/04/2022 AT 09:06

The Laureus World Sports Academy votes for the winners in each shortlisted category and also has the ability to grant discretionary awards, such as the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.

A global public vote determines the winner of the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award, which honours one inspiring story that encapsulates the power of sport inspire and bring people together.

When is it taking place?

The 2022 edition of the awards is taking place on Sunday, April 24 from 19:00 UK time.

Where is it being held?

This year it will be a virtual ceremony hosted from Seville.

How to watch the awards

You can watch the award ceremony on the Eurosport app and at eurosport.co.uk where there will also be standout clips and feature reports.

Top 5 shots from Australian Open champion Barty in triumphant run

What are the awards and nominees?

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Emma McKeon

Katie Ledecky

Ashleigh Barty

Alexia Putellas

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Caeleb Dressel

Eliud Kipchoge

Novak Djokovic

Robert Lewandowski

Max Verstappen

Tom Brady

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Emma Raducanu

Daniil Medvedev

Neeraj Chopra

Pedri

Yulimar Rojas

Ariarne Titmus

Laureus World Sportsperson with a Disability

Marcel Hug

Susana Rodriguez

Diede De Groot

Shingo Kunieda

Jetze Plat

Sarah Storey

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles

Tom Daley

Marc Marquez

Mark Cavendish

Annemiek van Vleuten

Sky Brown

'Biles is back!' - Gymnastics superstar with stunning beam routine for bronze

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

Italy Men’s Football Team

Argentina Men’s Football Team

FC Barcelona Women’s Football Team

China Olympic Diving Team

Milwaukee Bucks

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Laureus Sport For Good Award

Ich will da rauf!

Juca pe Cagna

Kick4Life

Monkey Magic

Lost Boyz Inc.

All Sports Eurosport to support initiative for a green and sustainable pact for sport 28/02/2022 AT 16:09