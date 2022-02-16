Dave Ryding finished more than a second off the pace after his first run of the slalom and will need a huge second run in order to medal at the Winter Olympics.

The Team GB rider is looking to back-up his historic victory in Kitzbuhel last month, having become the first Briton to win a World Cup event in January.

Ad

Ryding was the 13th rider to go down in Run 1 on the ‘Ice River’ at Beijing 2022, with Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen setting the early marker with a 53.94.

Beijing 2022 'Heart-breaking for British fans' - Ryding's race of two halves leaves slalom hopes in balance AN HOUR AGO

Knowing a time in the low 54s would put Ryding in contention, the Briton was looking capable of topping the standings early doors when going in the green at the first split.

“I love the opening turns. Accurate, fast, very quick. Ryding makes his first step for Olympic gold on the opening turns,” Nick Fellows said on Eurosport’s commentary.

Ryding then held a 0.18 seconds lead after the second split with Fellows adding: “Confidence is building, but there’s the first mistake!”

Indeed, an error when going wide saw Ryding go back in the red and 0.50 seconds behind at the third split.

“He needs to keep that fast tempo,” Fellows said. “A little messy on the lower turns, in gold-medal position to the halfway point of the challenge. Errors started to creep in. Dave will be the first to admit he struggled on the last steep. That green light goes so quickly.”

‘Sensational!’ - Ryding makes history in Kitzbuhel with World Cup win

In the end, Ryding went down in 55.13, a total of 1.19 seconds behind Kristoffersen, who held a narrow lead over compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevag.

That gap for Ryding became 1.21 seconds when Austrian Johannes Strolz went top as he looks to add to the gold he won in the combined earlier at these Games.

Commenting on Ryding’s ski of two halves, former Olympian Finlay Mickel said: “Painful. The time and the timing just started to go after that mistake,” before Fellows added: “Wonderful save from Ryding, he’ll need a real charge on the second leg to take a medal today, but it’s still a possibility.”

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Strolz holds narrow slalom lead over Norwegian duo as Ryding hopes fade AN HOUR AGO